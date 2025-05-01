Stunning flowers
Condobolin High School students Mary Dargin and Kelsey Atkinson, assisted by educators Miss Davis, Mrs Chambers, Ginny and Tegan, created the stunning flower arrangements that adorned the tables at the morning tea held after the Commemoration of ANZAC and Presentation of SRC Assembly on Thursday, 10 April. Well done, the arrangements looked amazing! ABOVE: Mary Dargin and Kelsey Atkinson. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
$7.96 million Condobolin rail upgrade
By Melissa Blewitt Farmers in the Central West of NSW [...]
A new business for Mikhala
Mikhala Mitchell is the new owner of Stem the Florist. [...]
Stunning flowers
Condobolin High School students Mary Dargin and Kelsey Atkinson, assisted [...]
Honouring local heroes
By Melissa Blewitt The Lachlan Shire community were encouraged to [...]
Stable for lease – SRA Ground
Lachlan Shire Council is seeking Expressions of Interest for the [...]
Honouring Local Heroes – John Thomas Huckle
Complied by Melissa Blewitt John Thomas Huckle (Service Number 6856), [...]