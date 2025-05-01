Stunning flowers

Condobolin High School students Mary Dargin and Kelsey Atkinson, assisted by educators Miss Davis, Mrs Chambers, Ginny and Tegan, created the stunning flower arrangements that adorned the tables at the morning tea held after the Commemoration of ANZAC and Presentation of SRC Assembly on Thursday, 10 April. Well done, the arrangements looked amazing! ABOVE: Mary Dargin and Kelsey Atkinson. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.