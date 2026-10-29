Students Win Grand Final

By Hayley Egan

Tottenham Central School recently hosted the Kerrie Parkes Western Debating Challenge Grand Final.

The Tottenham Central School debating team versed Coolah Central School in the topic ‘Australia should ban the sale of petrol cars.’

Students Lila, Lexi, Annalise and Will came away with the win against Coolah Central School.

Congratulations to the students.