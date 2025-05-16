Students watch performance
On Friday 2nd May, Trundle Central School students in Years 7-10 had the opportunity to see amazing performances by Poetry In Action and spent time being creative at Bushman’s Dam composing watercolour paintings and poems about nature! Great job everyone! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Students watch performance
On Friday 2nd May, Trundle Central School students in Years [...]
Margo wins competition
Margo Weekes has had her image chosen as the NSW [...]
Mikala Graduates
On 15th April, Tullamore local Mikala McLean graduated from Wagga [...]
Welcoming Miss Jones
Lake Cargelligo Central School has extended a warm welcome to [...]
Taking part in Pulse Alive
By Melissa Blewitt Ten Condobolin High School students showcased their [...]
Enjoying time at Memorial Park
Condobolin Early Learning Centre Wombat and Emu Groups enjoyed a [...]