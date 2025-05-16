Students watch performance

On Friday 2nd May, Trundle Central School students in Years 7-10 had the opportunity to see amazing performances by Poetry In Action and spent time being creative at Bushman’s Dam composing watercolour paintings and poems about nature! Great job everyone! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Mikala Graduates

On 15th April, Tullamore local Mikala McLean graduated from Wagga [...]

Welcoming Miss Jones

Lake Cargelligo Central School has extended a warm welcome to [...]

