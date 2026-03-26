Students Trial for Lachlan Rugby League Team
On Thursday 26th February, Lake Cargelligo Central School students Jai, Jax, Cole, Caden, Austin V, Noah H and Stephen travelled to West Wyalong to trial for the Lower Lachlan Rugby League team. Despite tough conditions, all the boys played with determination and sportsmanship. “Congratulations to those boys who were successful in selection and we wish them all the best when they travel to Parkes on March 30th for the Western Region trial.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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