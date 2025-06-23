Students take a risk in Public Speaking

Parkes was the destination for nearly ninety students on Monday 27 May to compete in the annual CWA Oxley Group Public Speaking Contest sponsored by Forbes Shire Council, Parkes Shire Council and Oxley Group CWA Branches.

The competition catered for students from Year 3 to 10 in the Oxley CWA area. Students in each of the four Divisions could choose one of three topics which were different for each Division. From each Division a winner, three Highly Commended (HC) and two Reserves (Res) were selected to move to the next stage of CWA Inter Group Competition which will be held in Orange on 23rd June 2025.

In the Year 3 and 4 Division, there were thirty-five competitors. Oxley Group President Robyn Miller commented, “the talent possessed by these competitors was outstanding which made adjudicating very difficult”. This was a comment repeated by other judges.

The winner of the Year 3 and 4 Division was Frances Pereira from St Laurence’s Primary School Forbes who spoke on the topic of ‘I Like Collecting…’

The Year 5 and 6 Division thirty students competed for the top spots. Reverend Brian Schmalkuche said, “it was wonderful to see so many students taking on a skill that will be useful to them throughout their lives. You never know when you will be called upon to speak in public whether at a family function or a public event. Having this skill builds confidence and resilience.”

Aiden Faff from St Francis Xavier, Lake Cargelligo was the winner in this Division choosing to speak about ‘Taking a risk’ and using Ruth Parkes and the US Civil Rights Movement to explain his point of view. Competition was fierce with only a few points separating all the competitors. Again, judges were impressed with the number of entrants and the presentations and delivery of the speeches making comments like “outstanding and talented” coming from the judges.

Although the Secondary Schools’ Divisions did not have as many entrants, the judges were still impressed with the efforts students made. Year 7 and 8 had twelve competitors, while Year 9 and 10 had nine.

In the Year 7 and 8 Division, Rosemary Mayo from Parkes Christian School was the winner choosing to speaking about a ‘Famous Australian Female Scientist’ Fiona Wood, who developed spray on skin to treat burns victims. Again, the students made it difficult for the judges who finally resort to the very finer points of public speaking to select the Highly Commended recipients.

Catalina Elias from Red Bend Catholic College won the Year 9 and 10 Division with her perspective on the topic ‘The Voice of Reason has Laryngitis’. Catalina used her family and siblings’ antics as a prompt to present her perspective of how reason and commonsense sometimes cannot be heard and nonsense reigns.

Pat Hurley (CWA judge) congratulated all who participated and supported them. She said, “it’s wonderful to have so many parents and grandparents supporting our younger community’. She went on to say, “It’s very important students continue on taking risks and making themselves heard, so please come back next year and continue to grow this important life skill as you can use it all your life once you have it.”

An appreciative thank you to all the adjudicators: Robyn Miller (CWA Oxley Group President), Roel Ten Cate and Ros Bell for adjudicating the Yrs 3 and 4 and 7 and 8 Divisions and Pat Hurley (CWA Oxley Group), Kath Whitchurch and Rev. Brian Schmalkuche adjudicating the Yr 5 and 6 and 9 and 10 Divisions.

Ros Edwards (CWA Oxley Public Speaking Officer and organiser) thanked the Forbes and Parkes Shire Councils and Oxley CWA Branches for their sponsorship of this event saying, “if we didn’t have sponsors like these, we would not be able to run the event and showcase the talent we have in our local area”.

Ros also thanked Parkes CWA Branch for hosting the day and the ladies who provided the yummy slices and biscuits available to the students, parents and officials on the day.

Contributed by Sue Cunningham, Oxley CWA.