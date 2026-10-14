Students Show Hard Work
By Hayley Egan
Tullamore Central School Stage 5 students were recently recognised for their outstanding efforts during the Work Experience Program in Dubbo.
Students engaged in placements within their chosen career industries and consistently showed exceptional work ethic, professionalism, and a strong commitment to learning. Their hard work definitely impressed their supervisors.
The experience provided valuable real-world insights that will benefit the students’ future career paths.
“Thank you to Troy Kelly of the REIP Program for his continued support of the TCS Work Experience Program.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
“Finally, a huge thank you to the following Dubbo businesses for hosting our students last week: Dubbo Landscaping; Zan Rennick Plumbing; Robert Seeliger Painting; Dubbo Computer Research
& Technologies; and McKay Performance.” the post concluded.
Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
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