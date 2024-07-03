Students receive Scholarships

Evolution Mining supports and celebrates the achievements of students who have left Condobolin High School to undertake Tertiary education on a yearly basis.

Condobolin High School Careers Advisor Mrs Lindy Moon presented ten former students who are now studying at University with Evolution Mining Endeavour Scholarships at the Condobolin High School Semester One Celebration Assembly on Tuesday, 18 June.

The first scholarship was awarded to Laura Waller. She is studying a Bachelor Psychological Science at the University of NSW. She is currently in her fourth year of study. Her mother, Mrs Rachel Waller, accepted the award on her behalf.

Jessica Brasnett, who is studying a Bachelor of Education (Kindergarten to Year 12) at Charles Sturt University Wagga Wagga, was another recipient of a Scholarship. She is currently in her fourth year of study. Condobolin High School Learning Support Officer Virginia Griffiths accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

A Scholarship was also given to Caitlin Keen, who is studying a Bachelor of Criminal Justice at Charles Sturt University Bathurst. She is currently in her third year of study.

Billie O’Bryan also received a Scholarship. She is studying a Bachelor of Environmental Science and Management at Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie. She is currently in her second year of study. Her sister, Gemma O’Bryan, accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Kiara Harris, who is studying a Bachelor of Science (Psychology) at the University of Canberra, was another recipient of a Scholarship. She is currently in her second year of study.

Kinsley Wood was the sixth Scholarship recipient. She is studying a Bachelor of Educational Studies at the University of New England. She is currently in her second year of study. Condobolin High School Captain Ryan Goodsell accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

A Scholarship was also given to Halle B-Williams. She is studying a Bachelor of Social Work at the University of New England. She is currently in her first year of study.

Daniel Gile, who is studying a Bachelor of Information Technology at La Trobe University, was another recipient of a Scholarship. He is currently in his first year of study.

Corey Herbert, who is studying a Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design) at the Whitehouse Institute of Design, was another recipient of a Scholarship. He is currently in his first year of study. His brother Jackson Herbert accepted the Scholarship on his behalf.

Ella Hope was the final Scholarship recipient. She is studying a Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design) at the Whitehouse Institute of Design. Ella is currently in her first year of study. Condobolin High School English/HSIE Teacher Miss Stevie Pawsey accepted the award on her behalf.