Students receive Scholarships

By Melissa Blewitt

Evolution Mining supports and celebrates the achievements of students who have left Condobolin High School to undertake Tertiary education on a yearly basis.

Condobolin High School Careers Advisor Mrs Lindy Moon and Renee Pettit (Evolution Mining Cowal Operations Advisor Community and External Relations) presented nine former students who are now studying at University with Evolution Mining Endeavour Scholarships at the Condobolin High School Semester One Celebration Assembly on Tuesday, 24 June.

The first scholarship was awarded to Jessica Brasnett, who is studying a Bachelor of Education (Kindergarten to Year 12) at Charles Sturt University Wagga Wagga. She is currently in her fourth year of study. Condobolin High School Learning Support Officer and family friend Virginia Griffiths accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Billie O’Bryan also received a Scholarship. She is studying a Bachelor of Environmental Science and Management at Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie. She is currently in her third year of study. Her mother, Colleen Campbell, accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

A Scholarship was also given to Kinsley Wood. She is studying a Bachelor of Educational Studies at the University of New England. She is currently in her third year of study. Condobolin High School Careers Advisor Mrs Lindy Moon accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Halle B-Williams, who is studying a Bachelor of Social Work at the University of New England, was another recipient of a Scholarship. She is currently in her second year of study. Lachlan Access Program Head Teacher Melissa Rees accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

A Scholarship was also given to Daniel Gile. He is studying a Bachelor of Information Technology at La Trobe University. He is currently in his second year of study. His Year Advisor, Anne Wadsworth, accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Corey Herbert, who is studying a Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design) at the Whitehouse Institute of Design, was another recipient of a Scholarship. He is currently in his second year of study. His brother Jackson Herbert accepted the Scholarship on his behalf.

Kiara Kendall, who is studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Charles Sturt University Wagga Wagga, was another recipient of a Scholarship. She is currently in her first year of study.

Ryan Goodsell was the eighth Scholarship recipient. He is studying a Bachelor of Sports Development at Western Sydney University. He is currently in his first year of study. His cousin, James Logan, accepted the Scholarship on his behalf.

Damon Reardon was the final Scholarship recipient. He is studying a Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design) at the Whitehouse Institute of Design. Damon is currently in his first year of study. His sister Jada Reardon accepted the Scholarship on his behalf.