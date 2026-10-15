Students receive hands-on experience

By Hayley Egan

On Wednesday 16th September, Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students took a trip to the property ‘Bellevue’ for a hands-on learning experience with David Greig.

Students explored the lamb marking process and had an up-close look at the shearing shed.

The lamb marking process refers to the procedures of tail docking, castration of males, ear marking, ear tagging, vaccination and drenching. This process is important in setting up the health of the animal, though if done poorly can result in disease outbreaks. Lambs should be marked between 2-12 weeks of age, according to nsw.gov.au.

The students were very grateful for the opportunity to connect with such valuable agricultural practices and they extended their thanks to David for hosting them.