Students receive Early Entry offers
By Hayley Egan
A select few of Ungarie Central School year 12 students have been selected for Early Entry Offers.
Kate Jackson has been offered Early Entry to Charles Sturt University for Bachelor of Medical Health Science, University of NSW for Bachelor of Medical Science and University of Wollongong for both Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Medical Science.
Ethan Robb has been offered Early Entry to Charles Sturt University for Bachelor of Information Technology and University of Wollongong for both Bachelor of Computer Science and Bachelor of Information Technology.
Allora Vinecombe has been offered Early Entry to University of Wollongong for both a Bachelor of Psychological Science and Bachelor of Business and Charles Sturt University for Bachelor of Psychological Science.
Gavin Ward has been offered Early Entry to Charles Sturt University for Bachelor of Social Work and University of Wollongong for Bachelor of Social Work.
Congratulations to these students.
Image Credits: Lachlan Access Program Facebook page.
