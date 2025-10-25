Students receive awards

Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students were awarded with school awards recently.

The Principal Award went to Bianca Stephenson for always being obliging to help others and Abby Quade for her independent work habits and responsible behaviour.

The K/3/4 Student of the Week was Piper Skipworth for always showing kindness to others.

The 5/6 Student of the Week was Alexis Gaut for demonstrating positive attitude and having a great work ethic.

The GEM Award went to Abby Quade for always being respectful and kind.

And the Sport Award went to Piper Skipworth for having a go at everything.

Source and Image Credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Newsletter.