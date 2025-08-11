Students practice dance moves

Lake Cargelligo Central School Krop (Kids Rapt on Performing) practice took place out in the sunshine on Wednesday 23rd July with the students polishing their dance moves and timing ahead of their appearance in Griffith the following day on Thursday 24th July. “Thanks to Miss Mac and Miss Taylor for their coaching and choreography.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.