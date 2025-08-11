Students practice dance moves
Lake Cargelligo Central School Krop (Kids Rapt on Performing) practice took place out in the sunshine on Wednesday 23rd July with the students polishing their dance moves and timing ahead of their appearance in Griffith the following day on Thursday 24th July. “Thanks to Miss Mac and Miss Taylor for their coaching and choreography.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Rams show plenty of heart and determination
Condobolin Rugby Union Match Report: Condo Vs West Wyalong The [...]
Students practice dance moves
Lake Cargelligo Central School Krop (Kids Rapt on Performing) practice [...]
New Skatepark officially opens
After two years in the pipeline, The Tottenham Skatepark Development [...]
Students enjoy excursion around Trundle
A huge congratulations to the Trundle Central School Year 3/4 [...]
Condobolin Junior Rugby League
Condobolin Junior Rugby League Round 12 Wrap-Up When we left [...]
Cattle highlight
P and C Dunford achieved a great result at the [...]