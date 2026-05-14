Students participate in Cross Country
The Trundle Central School annual school Cross Country was held at the golf course on the last day of Term 1. As expected, students participated in this event with a high level of enthusiasm and house spirit.
Special congratulations to the following students who were individual age championships.
Juvenile Girl: Imogen Sutherland
Juvenile Boy: Alfred Orr
Junior Primary Girl: Maggie Nixon
Junior Primary Boy: Travis Pritchard
Senior Primary Girl: Isabelle Kerin
Senior Primary Boy: Benjamin Wu
Junior Secondary Girl: Mackenzie Bolam
Junior Secondary Boy: Thomas Walter
Senior Secondary Girl: Jessica Morgan
Senior Secondary Boy: Thomas Sanderson
“Once again it was pleasing to see family and community members come along to watch and support the students. The overall winner of the P & C Cross Country Shield was Oxley.” read a comment in the schools Newsletter.
Source: Trundle Central School Newsletter. Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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