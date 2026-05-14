Students participate in Cross Country

The Trundle Central School annual school Cross Country was held at the golf course on the last day of Term 1. As expected, students participated in this event with a high level of enthusiasm and house spirit.

Special congratulations to the following students who were individual age championships.

Juvenile Girl: Imogen Sutherland

Juvenile Boy: Alfred Orr

Junior Primary Girl: Maggie Nixon

Junior Primary Boy: Travis Pritchard

Senior Primary Girl: Isabelle Kerin

Senior Primary Boy: Benjamin Wu

Junior Secondary Girl: Mackenzie Bolam

Junior Secondary Boy: Thomas Walter

Senior Secondary Girl: Jessica Morgan

Senior Secondary Boy: Thomas Sanderson

“Once again it was pleasing to see family and community members come along to watch and support the students. The overall winner of the P & C Cross Country Shield was Oxley.” read a comment in the schools Newsletter.

Source: Trundle Central School Newsletter. Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.