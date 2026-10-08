Students Participate In Automotive YES Program

Each Friday in Weeks 2 – 6, selected Ungarie Central School students in Years 9, 10 and 11 have had the opportunity to take part in the TAFE NSW Automotive YES (Youth Engagement Strategy) Program.

Students gained valuable hands-on experience while learning more about the automotive industry and the skills involved in working with vehicles.

A definite highlight was getting their hands dirty taking engines apart, learning how the different components work, and then putting them back together again.

The students thoroughly enjoyed the practical nature of the program and the opportunity to explore automotive skills in a real-world setting. It was a fantastic experience and a great way for students to learn more about possible future study and career pathways.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.