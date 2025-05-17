Students make it to Semi Finals
On Friday 2nd May, Tottenham Central School Tennis team took on Mendooran Central in the quarter finals of the PSSA tennis knockout. In one of the closest matches the team have had, they won on a count back to games as the final score ended in a 4 set draw. Well done to all students on their determination and game play. The students now play West Wyalong Public in the semi finals. Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
