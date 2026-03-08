Students learn about PBL

Each Monday, Condobolin Public School students take part in an explicit lesson based on the school’s positive behaviour rules. Recently, Stage Two looked at examples of minor and major behaviours. This lesson gave the students an opportunity to rank behaviours and discuss the consequences of each. “The students were able to articulate why certain behaviours were classified as minor and others were major,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.