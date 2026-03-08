Students learn about PBL
Each Monday, Condobolin Public School students take part in an explicit lesson based on the school’s positive behaviour rules. Recently, Stage Two looked at examples of minor and major behaviours. This lesson gave the students an opportunity to rank behaviours and discuss the consequences of each. “The students were able to articulate why certain behaviours were classified as minor and others were major,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Students learn about PBL
Each Monday, Condobolin Public School students take part in an [...]
St Josephs students hard work recognised
By Melissa Blewitt Hard working students at St Joseph‘s Parish [...]
Successful results in the 2026 Swimming Carnival
By Hayley Egan On Friday 13th February, Trundle Central School [...]
The First ‘You’re A Star’ Awards Presented for the Year
Trundle Central School’s first ‘You’re A Star’ awards and raffle [...]
CHS Year Advisors announced
The 2026 Condobolin High School Year Advisors have been announced. [...]
Successful Calcutta held
To get into the spirit before the Condobolin Picnic Races, [...]