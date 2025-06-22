Students learn about Law

Condobolin High School welcomed Adele Brotherton to talk to students about studying Law on Thursday, 29 May. Adele recently graduated from Newcastle University with a Bachelor in Criminology, Bachelor in Laws with honours, Diploma in Legal Practice, and Masters in Laws, majoring in Dispute Resolution. “Adele provided a detailed presentation and discussion on all aspects of studying Law and Criminology,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. ABOVE: Adele Brotherton, Summer Davis and Miss Emily Peace. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.