Students learn about forensics

Recently, Condobolin High School students participated in a scientific workshop focused on forensics, using a range of evidence such as fingerprints, DNA, tire-tracks, fuel matching and ballistics to solve a case of conspiracy. “The workshop, delivered by education interactive, immersed students in a realistic story that provided the opportunity to experience the day-to-day tasks of a forensic scientist,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.