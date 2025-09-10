Students join Kids Helpline webinar
Trundle Central School Year 5 and 6 students joined a Kids Helpline webinar on Monday 11th August focused on building respectful relationships and standing up for others. Through stories and discussions, they explored how kindness, empathy, and speaking up can make their school and community an even better place for everyone. “At Trundle Central School, we believe in giving students the skills and confidence to lead with respect, today and into the future.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Students join Kids Helpline webinar
Trundle Central School Year 5 and 6 students joined a [...]
Celebrating Book Week
Lachlan Shire Library hosted Book Week themed Rhyme Times and [...]
Netball success
Condobolin Public School students Quade Peterson and Harvey McFadyen participated [...]
Condobolin Rugby Union recognises efforts of players
Condobolin Rugby Union held their presentation night at the Railway [...]
Beryl shows her love for the show
Lucy Kirk with Beryl Field, who began her affiliation with [...]
Stem the Florist wins Shop Window Display competition
Stem the Florist has been named the winner of the [...]