Students join Kids Helpline webinar

Trundle Central School Year 5 and 6 students joined a Kids Helpline webinar on Monday 11th August focused on building respectful relationships and standing up for others. Through stories and discussions, they explored how kindness, empathy, and speaking up can make their school and community an even better place for everyone. “At Trundle Central School, we believe in giving students the skills and confidence to lead with respect, today and into the future.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.