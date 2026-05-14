Students in SEE Program attend Expo

What a fantastic day out for the Lake Cargelligo TAFE SEE Program students!

On Wednesday 29th April, the SEE Program Teacher Angela Mackin and her students along with Education Support Officer Natasha Keen took a stroll down to the CWFSG Services Expo – and what a walk it was! Along the way, they soaked in the breath-taking views of beautiful Lake Cargelligo.

At the expo, students had the opportunity to connect with a wide range of services, ask questions, gather valuable information, and of course pick up some goodies along the way! They even stopped by the TAFE NSW table for a chat to Nikki (TSC – Lake Cargelligo Campus) and Jack (Aboriginal Student Support Officer- Orange).

After exploring everything on offer, the group enjoyed a relaxed walk back to campus, recharged and ready to jump back into their learning.

A great mix of fresh air, community connection, and education — well done to everyone!

Source and Image Credits: TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.