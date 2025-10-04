Students hand out Teacher Awards at last Roll Call

The Condobolin High School Year 12 Class of 2025 handed out very special awards to their teachers at their final roll call on Tuesday, 23 September. The Higher School Certificate written exams begin on Thursday, 16 October. The first exam will be English, which will take place from 9.50am to 11.30am. The Condobolin Argus wishes all Year 12 students the very best of luck in their upcoming HSC exams.