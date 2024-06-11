Students get rewarded

Excellence across Lake Cargelligo Central School is always celebrated. On Friday 10th May, the secondary assembly awards were given for excellence in the classroom, and also vouchers for those with the best attendance. On Monday 13th May, Primary students in all areas were rewarded for their excellence, with awards going to students for great behaviour across all areas. Those with best attendance were congratulated as well as Yinka, who took out the attendance trophy for Week 1. Congratulations to all these students! Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.