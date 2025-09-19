Students explore history

Condobolin Primary School students from years 3 and 4 visited The Museum.

They were intrigued by the old wooden wall phone, the telephone exchange, typewriters and phonographs. One small mobile replaces them today.

The Drovers Room was popular. Teachers explained how stock traveled overland by foot for food and markets. The stock, drovers and families endured a hard life. The rabbit trappers bike and gear caught the childrens imagination. They were also interested in Bill Beech’s trench rifle invention for WWI, which became famous and saved so many allied lives. There are many displays, including weighing machines, war memorabilia, gemstones, fossils and natural history specimens and more.

The Historical Society operates the museum with Lachlan Shire support. Visitors are welcome, as are volunteers. Older volunteers for roster duty in pairs once every 1-2 months. Younger volunteers to join the committee to take the museum into the future.

Membership is $10 P.A. We also have social events, bus trips, movie nights etc. If you can’t do roster or meeting, you are still welcome to join.

The school children are always a delight for our members. One boy surmised the displays were very old. Seeing our fig jam (to raise funds), he asked how old the jam was!

Contributed by Condobolin Historial Society.