Students explore First Nations art and storytelling

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School Year 7 students have been gaining a deeper understanding of Australia’s ancient past through a hands-on exploration of First Nations art and storytelling.

As part of their studies of the Ancient Past, Class 7A has been examining how primary sources can provide insight into the societies, cultures and experiences of people throughout history.

The students have been learning about First Nations oral histories and the meaning and purpose behind First Nations art.

As part of their learning, students recently took part in an art workshop led by Condobolin High School School Support Officer Belinda Coe.

Belinda shared her knowledge of the protocols and practices surrounding First Nations art, while encouraging students to consider the importance of storytelling and connection.

Students explored the concept of Aboriginal art as a way of telling stories and discussed how personal experiences, stories and connections can be represented through artwork.

They then developed their own stories and created individual artworks inspired by them.

The workshop provided students with an opportunity to combine their classroom learning with creativity and practical experience.