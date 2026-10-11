Students explore creativity at HPGE Art Day

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Public School students recently took part in a High Potential and Gifted Education (HPGE) Art Day at Tullibigeal Central School, exploring still life painting and perspective drawing.

Using fruit as inspiration, students carefully observed the shapes, colours, patterns and finer details of strawberries, pears, lemons, oranges and pomegranates before translating their observations into artwork.

The students combined still life painting techniques with perspective drawing, creating bold fruit compositions featuring overlapping shapes, patterned backgrounds and perspective lines to give their works depth and dimension.

The finished pieces demonstrated the students’ creativity and developing artistic skills, including observational drawing, colour mixing, painting techniques and an understanding of perspective.