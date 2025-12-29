Students experience work

Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work experience at Wiradjuri Study Centre recently. Work experience can help students assess their suitability for a range of opportunities that lie in wait for them after their school journey ends and the rest of their life begins. Image Credit: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.

