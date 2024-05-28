Students experience their first Reconciliation
On Friday 10th May, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School celebrated with their students who received the sacrament of First Reconciliation.
Congratulations to Matilda, Indigo, Jayden, Macayla and Elwina.
“We also welcomed all our mums, aunts, grandmothers and special women in our lives to a special morning tea to celebrate Mother’s Day. We continued our celebration with our Mother’s Day mass. Thank you to everyone who joined us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
