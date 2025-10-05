Students enjoy three day trip to Canberra

Compiled by Hayley Egan

Tullibigeal Central School students from years 3-11 recently went on a 3 day trip to Canberra.

They left on Wednesday 10th September. After arriving in Canberra, students headed straight to Parliament House to check out the Parliament House Lego, tour the House of Representatives, Senate chambers and exhibits, and even had the chance to roleplay as members of Parliament.

Later in the day, they swapped politics for play at Powerkart Raceway, enjoying a 14-lap go-kart race followed by an 18-hole glow-in-the-dark mini golf course.

On day 2 (Thursday 11th September), students experienced many activities such as experimenting with interactive exhibits at Questacon, making their own $1 coin at the Royal Australian Mint, enjoying lunch by Lake Burley Griffin, paying respects and learning at the War Memorial Ceremony and flying high at Flip Out. The students packed in so much!

On day 3 (Friday 12th September) was the final day of their trip. In the morning, they enjoyed a guided tour of the Australian National Botanical Gardens, followed by a visit to the National Portrait Gallery. Next up was a behind the scenes look at the Australian Institute of Sport. After one final lunch together, they boarded the bus and started their way back to Tulli.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.