Students enjoy three day trip to Canberra
Compiled by Hayley Egan
Tullibigeal Central School students from years 3-11 recently went on a 3 day trip to Canberra.
They left on Wednesday 10th September. After arriving in Canberra, students headed straight to Parliament House to check out the Parliament House Lego, tour the House of Representatives, Senate chambers and exhibits, and even had the chance to roleplay as members of Parliament.
Later in the day, they swapped politics for play at Powerkart Raceway, enjoying a 14-lap go-kart race followed by an 18-hole glow-in-the-dark mini golf course.
On day 2 (Thursday 11th September), students experienced many activities such as experimenting with interactive exhibits at Questacon, making their own $1 coin at the Royal Australian Mint, enjoying lunch by Lake Burley Griffin, paying respects and learning at the War Memorial Ceremony and flying high at Flip Out. The students packed in so much!
On day 3 (Friday 12th September) was the final day of their trip. In the morning, they enjoyed a guided tour of the Australian National Botanical Gardens, followed by a visit to the National Portrait Gallery. Next up was a behind the scenes look at the Australian Institute of Sport. After one final lunch together, they boarded the bus and started their way back to Tulli.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Students enjoy three day trip to Canberra
Compiled by Hayley Egan Tullibigeal Central School students from years [...]
A memorable Australian Naggers Cup
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday, we had a good crowd [...]
Celebration Lunch for LAP Year 12 students
By Melissa Blewitt The Lachlan Access Program held a Celebration [...]
Students hand out Teacher Awards at last Roll Call
The Condobolin High School Year 12 Class of 2025 handed [...]
Very good golfing field
Veterans Golf Sorry about the lack of notes over the [...]
Danielle takes the win over Cathy
Congratulations to Danielle Thompson (daughter) winning the final of the [...]