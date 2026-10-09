Students Enjoy Excursion to Dubbo
Tullibigeal Central School Year 3-4 students recently enjoyed an exciting excursion to Dubbo, where they camped for two nights at the Billabong Camp within Taronga Zoo. It was a fantastic experience for everyone involved.
On the first day, they visited the Royal Flying Doctors Service, gaining valuable insights into how medical aid is accessed in rural areas. They also enjoyed a special tour of the lion enclosure before settling in for the night at camp.
The second day included a thorough tour of the zoo, followed by some fun at the bowling alley and arcade.
On the third day, the students explored The Old Dubbo Gaol and then enjoyed Domino’s pizza in the park before returning home to Tullibigeal.
By all accounts, the children had a wonderful time!
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Euabalong West students embrace Wiradjuri culture
By Melissa Blewitt Students from Euabalong West Public School stepped [...]
Murrin Bridge celebrates new water tank artwork
By Melissa Blewitt Murrin Bridge community has helped shape a [...]
Lake Building Supplies hosts Ladies’ and Tradies’ Day
By Melissa Blewitt Lake Cargelligo tradespeople and community members were [...]
Students Enjoy Excursion to Dubbo
Tullibigeal Central School Year 3-4 students recently enjoyed an exciting [...]
Lake compete in Lawn Bowls
On Thursday 10th September, the Lake Cargelligo TAFE Campus, staff [...]
R U OK? Day – A Day to Connect and Chat
On Thursday 10th September, the Lake Cargelligo TAFE Campus, staff [...]