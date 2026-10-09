Students Enjoy Excursion to Dubbo

Tullibigeal Central School Year 3-4 students recently enjoyed an exciting excursion to Dubbo, where they camped for two nights at the Billabong Camp within Taronga Zoo. It was a fantastic experience for everyone involved.

On the first day, they visited the Royal Flying Doctors Service, gaining valuable insights into how medical aid is accessed in rural areas. They also enjoyed a special tour of the lion enclosure before settling in for the night at camp.

The second day included a thorough tour of the zoo, followed by some fun at the bowling alley and arcade.

On the third day, the students explored The Old Dubbo Gaol and then enjoyed Domino’s pizza in the park before returning home to Tullibigeal.

By all accounts, the children had a wonderful time!

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.