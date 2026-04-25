Students discover career pathways at WCC

On Thursday, 2 April, the Condobolin High School Year 8/9 Inclusive Career Education class had the fantastic opportunity to visit the Wiradjuri Corporation Centre (WCC) to explore the wide range of jobs and career pathways available. Marion Packham provided an extensive and insightful tour of the centre where the students gained valuable knowledge about the different roles within the organisation and the opportunities that exist. “Thank you to Marion and the team at WCC for their time, generosity, and for sharing their expertise with our students. It was a highly engaging and worthwhile experience for all involved!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.