Students attend Netball Gala Day

Fifteen Years 3-6 Ungarie Central School students showcased their skills at the 2026 Primary Schools Cup Netball Gala Day in Griffith on Thursday 30th April. Divided into two non-competitive teams, the students enjoyed playing various positions and mixing it up with their friends. “Special thanks to Tahlia McKay for umpiring the Year 5/6 team and her parents who transported her – your support was invaluable!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.