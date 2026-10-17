Student leaders gain workplace insight
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin High School student leaders took their leadership learning beyond the classroom, gaining first-hand insight into what leadership looks like in a professional workplace.
The students visited Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service recently, where they met with CEO Megan Dixon and members of her team to learn about leadership, teamwork, communication and professional expectations.
The visit provided students with an opportunity to see how leadership skills are applied in a real-world setting and the importance of working collaboratively to support the community.
Students toured the Medical, Dental and Social and Emotional Wellbeing clinics, gaining an insight into the range of services delivered by the health service and the important role it plays in the Condobolin community.
The experience gave the student leaders a valuable understanding of how the skills developed at school can be applied in future careers.
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