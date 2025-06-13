Stronger laws to stop puppy farms and improve animal welfare

Dog breeders across NSW can now apply for exemptions to new puppy farming regulations to ensure they satisfy changes coming into effect on 1 December 2025.

Under the NSW Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Amendment (Puppy Farming) Act 2024, breeders can have no more than 20 female adult dogs, which are not desexed and older than six months, on any premise.

Only dog breeders who had more than 20 female adult dogs when the maximum cap became law on 21 November 2024 can apply for a 10-year exemption from this limit until 1 December 2035. Breeders who had more than 50 female adult dogs (and who are granted an exemption) are required to bring the number down to 50 or below by 1 December 2026. If a breeder is refused a 10-year exemption, they must comply with the maximum cap of 20 female adult dogs from 1 December 2025.

Applications for an exemption can be made to the Office of Local Government (OLG) for a $550 fee, giving dog breeders time to manage and appropriately scale down their businesses to comply with the Puppy Farming Act. This will avoid potential adverse animal welfare outcomes and negative impacts on pounds and rehoming organisations. Exemption applications will be open until Sunday 13 July 2025 on the OLG website. https://www.petregistry.olg.nsw.gov.au/temporary-exemption-application

The NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is working with the OLG to ensure breeders, potential breeders, occupiers of dog premises and the community understand the new requirements.

DPIRD Executive Director Strategy and Regulatory Policy, Peter Goth, said the robust changes ensure animal welfare standards are upheld. “This legislation ensures transparency, accountability and appropriate animal welfare standards in all dog breeding operations across NSW. “These changes will fortify and support animal welfare within the industry and allow people to choose puppies from ethical breeders who promote responsible dog breeding.

“The majority of the changes come into effect from 1 December 2025, allowing time for breeders, dog owners and those considering acquiring a puppy to review what is required.”

Changes to address key risks to animal health and welfare related to dog breeding practices that commence from 1 December 2025 include:

•All dog breeders must obtain a mandatory Breeder Identification Number through the NSW Pet Registry and include this number along with the microchip number of the dogs they are advertising for sale or giving away, to improve transparency and ensure people purchasing a new puppy know where their dog is coming from.

•New lifetime breeding limits for female dogs with a maximum of five litters in total or up to three caesarean litters with veterinarian approval, whichever occurs first.

•One staff carer for every 20 adult dogs, to ensure dogs receive a minimum standard of care.

•A maximum penalty for individuals of $110,000, two years imprisonment or both, and $550,000 for organisations for breaches of these requirements.

Press Release (NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development).