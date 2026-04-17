Strengthening teaching, enhancing learning

Four members of the Condobolin High School Executive Team, Mr Heffernan, Mrs Davis, Miss Rees and Mr Small had the incredible opportunity to attend a masterclass with leading education expert Dylan Wiliam last month. “The session provided valuable insights into effective teaching practices, formative assessment, and practical strategies to further enhance student learning outcomes. It was both inspiring and thought-provoking, encouraging us to reflect on our current practices and explore new ways to support every student’s growth,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “We’re excited to bring this learning back to our school as we continue to build a culture of high expectations, evidence-informed practice, and continuous improvement. “Investing in our staff is an investment in our students — and we look forward to seeing the positive impact in our classrooms!”