Street Festival sparks excitement

Condobolin’s Bathurst Street will come to life on Friday, November 29, as the “Condo Comes Alive Street Festival” brings together visitors and locals for an evening of fun, food and entertainment.

Thanks to funding from the NSW Government’s Open Streets Program, the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, Lachlan Shire Council and Lachlan Arts Council are transforming the main street into a vibrant, family-friendly event space.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Cr John Medcalf OAM, shared his excitement saying that “Bathurst Street is certainly the place to be that night, as we reclaim this public space for the community.”

Join us from 5pm to 9 pm for a night filled with adventure! Explore market stalls, indulge in delicious food, enjoy live music, and be entertained by roving street performers. Kids will have a blast with jugglers, face painting, Santa photos, plaster craft, toddler play zone, colouring competition and a live show by The Beanies – from ABC Kids TV!

A key highlight of the evening will be the annual ‘Shop Condo for Christmas’ major prize draw. Mrs Vicki Hanlon, Chair of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, emphasised the importance of supporting local businesses: “This initiative fosters community spirit and showcases the diverse products, services, and gifts available right here in our backyard. Shopping locally benefits our community now more than ever.”

“Condo Comes Alive” presents a wonderful opportunity to infuse our town with vibrancy, support local businesses and showcase our local talent,” said Mayor Medcalf. He also expressed his gratitude to the NSW Government for their generous support, as well as to the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce and Lachlan Arts Council for organising what promises to be a terrific event.

Minister for Roads, Arts, Music and the Night-Time Economy, Jobs and Tourism John Graham said: “We’re excited to support this event in Condobolin.

“Too often our main streets are something we drive through, rather than drive to. Our streets are a critical part of our public and social infrastructure. Great streets make great towns and centres and reflect the local community and culture.

“The Open Streets program is about temporarily transforming our main streets into vibrant and welcoming public event spaces.

“The colour and diversity of the 130 funded events across the state celebrate the unique personality of each town or suburb. This is what our vibrancy agenda is all about, backing locals to create events and entertainment that works for their local community.”

To secure your free ticket, visit www.123tix.com.au/events/45934/condo-comes-alive or contact the Lachlan Shire Visitor Information Centre at (02) 6895 1992 or email tourism@lachlan.nsw.gov.au

Press Release.