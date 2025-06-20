Storytime fun at the Library

By Melissa Blewitt

Local children are experiencing the delight of stories, songs, and rhymes during Storytime at the Condobolin Library, twice a week.

The ever-popular event is now held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am. Last Wednesday (4 June) saw regular participants brave the very chilly weather to take part in Storytime.

Storytime began with the singing of several tunes including the Old McDonald and Rocket Song.

Children were then treated to colourful illustrations and endearing characters with Condobolin Library Technician Abby Grimshaw.

They especially enjoyed ‘How to Catch a Snowman’ by Adam Wallace, written by Adam Wallace illustrated by Andy Elkerton. Children had a lot of fun traveling through a winter wonderland, running, skating, and bouncing through trap after trap in order to catch the snowman and claim the winning prize!

The group then sang Old McDonald Had a Farm complete with finger puppets, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Incy Wincy Spider, Open Shut Them, and Galumph Went the Little Green Frog.

A second book, ‘This is not a Polar Bear’, written by Barry Timms and illustrated by Ged Adamson, was also read during Storytime.

With brilliant wordplay and a sweet and playful friendship at its heart, this is the perfect picture book for bear fans everywhere. This fabulously funny story has stacks of appeal for everyone – watch out for bubbles, bumper cars, jelly mountains, treasure chests and magical adventures.

The community is invited to share storytime fun with their children at the Condobolin Library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am; and younger children can also be part of Baby Rhyme Time on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am. It’s all fun and the best part is its free!

For more information contact the Condobolin Library on 6895 2253 or drop into 130 Bathurst Street.