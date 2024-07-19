Storytime fun at Library

Local children are experiencing the delight of stories, songs, and rhymes during Storytime at the Condobolin Library, twice a week.

The ever-popular event is now held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am. On Wednesday, 26 June saw regular participants brave the chilly weather to take part in Storytime.

Storytime began with the singing of several tunes including the ABC Song and Rocket Song.

Children were then treated to colourful illustrations and endearing characters with Library Technician Abby Grimshaw.

They especially enjoyed The Very Noisy Bear, written by Nick Bland. Bear’s friends Moose, Zebra, Lion and Sheep have formed a band, and since Bear is already awake, they invite him to join. But first they’ll have to find him just the right instrument to play. He tries the drums, the guitar and the trumpet. This is Nick Bland’s fifth book featuring the delightful and endearing ‘very cranky bear’. The Very Cranky Bear was first published in 2008 and has since become an international bestseller.

The group then sang Old McDonald Had a Farm complete with finger puppets, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Incy Wincy Spider, Open Shut Them, and Galumph Went the Little Green Frog.

A second book, The Sloth Who Came To Stay, written by Margaret Wild and illustrated by Vivienne To. This amusing story is about a fast family who are taught to slow down when an adorable sloth comes to stay is by the award-winning author of Fox and This Little Piggy Went Dancing. Margaret Wild is one of Australia’s most respected picture-book creators, who has published over seventy picture books for young children. She has been the recipient of the Nan Chauncy Award and the Lady Cutler Award for her contributions to Australian children’s literature. The community is invited to share storytime fun with their children at the Condobolin Library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am; and younger children can also be part of Baby Rhyme Time on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am. It’s all fun and the best part is its free!

For more information contact the Condobolin Library on 6895 2253 or drop into 130 Bathurst Street.