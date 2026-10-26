STORM Co returns for community mission
By Melissa Blewitt
Young people from Wollongong Seventh-day Adventist Church returned to Condobolin from 6 to 9 October for another STORM Co mission trip, continuing relationships built during visits since 2024.
STORM Co stands for Service To Others Really Matters, with the initiative focused on practical service, kindness and building connections through community involvement.
During their four-day visit, the team held a Kids Club at the Condobolin Primary School on Tuesday, 6 October offering local children games, music, craft activities and a jumping castle.
The group also expanded its program this year by visiting RSL LifeCare Robert White Retirement Village and William Beech Gardens on mornings of Tuesday (6 October) and Thursday (8 October), spending time with residents through music and conversation.
The annual visit aimed to strengthen connections between visiting young people and Condobolin residents, with activities designed to bring different generations together.
The team’s return marked another opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces, meet new people and continue its involvement in the Condobolin community.
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