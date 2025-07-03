Storm Co coming to Condobolin

Advertorial.

This July, a group of 30 young people from the Wollongong Seventh-day Adventist Church will return to Condobolin for a second STORM Co mission trip—a journey that began joyfully in 2024 after more than a decade’s absence.

STORM Co, which stands for “Service To Others Really Matters,” is a unique service program that seeks to build lasting relationships through acts of kindness and community engagement—without expectation of anything in return. Last year, our team was warmly welcomed as we hosted Kids Club for over 170 children, cleaned up 11 properties, painted community spaces, and supported local businesses through our team expenditures.

But more than the impact we hoped to make, it was the community that blessed us. We were deeply moved by the spirit of generosity and collaboration we encountered from the Central West Family Support Group and the local high school teams. The support allowed us to build some incredible relationships with the community–relationships that we deeply cherish.

This year, we’re excited to continue building on the friendships we formed and deepen our commitment to the people of Condobolin. Our goal is simple: to be of service and a reflection of faith in action.

We are grateful for the opportunity—and cannot wait to be back.

Contributed.