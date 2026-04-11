STJ students make a splash

Last month, St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students travelled to Parkes to compete at the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocesan Swimming Carnival. They showed great determination and school pride, with some impressive personal bests and a few nail-biting finishes. Some students have now qualified for Polding – What an incredible achievement! Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 08/04/2026By

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