Steve and Brad win the day

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 15th June, we had a good field play 27 holes for the 2024 Foursomes championships. Winners of the day were Steve Beattie and Brad Hurley with 76-35-111, runners up were Zac Mitchell and Dylan Pawsey with 83-38-121.

Handicap winners in A grade on a countback were Brendan and Adam Richards with 107 1/4 nett, runners up were Steve Taylor and Greg Moncrieff also 107 1/4 nett.

B grade played for the Mumbil Creek Cup sponsored By Ian Grimshaw and Stu McDonald, thanks guys for your great support,

Winners of the scratch were Zac Yeomans and Phar Nicholson with 86-43-129, runners up were Craig and Callen Venables with 91-44-135.

Handicap winners were Peter Colless and Jock Coupland with 113 1/2 nett, runners up were Barrie Toms and Lionel Coombs with 116 nett.

Overall winners of the handicap were Steve and Brad with 105 nett.

LCD beat was present.

Sunday 16th June we hosted the Lachlan Valley Championships, results aren’t with me as yet, stay tuned.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.