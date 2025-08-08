Stephen Lawrence MLC visits All Saints Anglican Church

By Melissa Blewitt

The historic All Saints Anglican Church in Condobolin has a new roof, helped by a $82,825 state heritage grant.

Parishioners Sue Thomas, Stella Buckland Lorraine L’Estrange and Jean Piper met with the Honourable Stephen Lawrence MLC on Tuesday, 22 July to inspect the progress of the project.

The church is the only State Heritage building in the shire and All Saints parishioners have been making much needed repairs for the last 20 years with assistance from the Lachlan Shire and their Heritage officers. Mrs Thomas gave Mr Lawrence a detailed briefing on the heritage work undertaken on the building.

“The church foundation stone was laid on 24 July 1878 by the then Bishop of Bathurst Bishop Samuel Marsden, grandson of the famous Anglican colonial priest in the presence of 200 people. A document was placed in a cavity under the stone, and the amount of the offertory amounted to sixty-two pounds!” historical information on the church read.

“All Saints Anglican Church is of State significance for its aesthetic, rarity and representative values in exemplifying the qualities of a relatively intact Gothic-styled church attributed to Edmund Blacket. The roof was originally of ironbark shingles which were later replaced by aluminium tiles and now corrugated iron as specified by Heritage NSW and our Conservation Management plan of 2006.

“Bricks used were the first bricks produced by the Condobolin brickworks, using local clay giving a characteristic red colouring to the church.

“The windows are by Lyon, Cottier and Co. They were the foremost stained glass manufacturers in Sydney. A full set of original Lyall, Cottier and Co windows of the quality of these are rare today.

“The smaller geometric design of the east window and its importance above the altar suggests that this window was made and installed first, possibly by the time the first service was held.

“In 1978 all the windows were removed and sent to Sydney where they were repaired.

“The original furniture was made from local timber, and the same pews are used today. Within the church are many artifacts with fascinating histories and memories of our pioneer parishioners.”

A service is held at All Saints Anglican Church every Saturday afternoon at 4pm. All visitors and guests are welcome.