Stem the Florist wins Shop Window Display competition
Stem the Florist has been named the winner of the 2025 Shop Window Display competition. The business celebrated the wonderful community event with an amazing design. Stem the Florist won the CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch perpetual trophy (and a replica to keep), a champion ribbon, plus two complimentary family passes to the 2025 Condobolin Show – all thanks to the CWA and Condobolin Show Society. They now have their name engraved on the trophy just like last year’s winner Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy. Condobolin PAH and I Association President Jeff Kirk presented Stem the Florist with their trophy on Wednesday, 20 August. Australia Post (Condobolin) was named Runner Up in the 2025 Shop Window Display competition.
ABOVE: Condobolin PAH and I Association President Jeff Kirk with Kerryn King (representing Stem the Florist) who was announced as the winner of the 2025 Shop Window Display competition and Dave Rees (representing Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy), who were last year’s recipients of the prize. Stem the Florist won the CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch perpetual trophy (and a replica to keep). Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt
