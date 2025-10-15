State Triples
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls
The Lachlan Agencies Centre State Triples tournament was held over the weekend.
Thirty teams of three competed with bowlers travelling from Moruya, Narrandera, Leeton, Orange, Ettalong, Grenfell, Peak Hill, Braidwood, Queanbeyan, Parkes and Forbes.
The winners were Rolly Hollison and Martin Smith from Moruya and Max Johnson from Condo. Second place went to Richard Durnan, Steve Zack and Rodney Flack from Narrandera and third Lou Alchin, Dave Robinson and Dan Stordlinger also from Narrandera. Paul Lewin’s team from Parkes Railway came fourth and Robert Dukes’ team from Forbes, fifth.
Thanks to Neil Williamson for doing the draw and scoring, Mick Watt, Max Ferguson, Marilyn Seton and Jenny and Brian Tickle for the cooking, Brendan White for running the Calcutta and of course the bar staff who worked tirelessly both days.
Thanks to the major sponsor Lachlan Agencies, and also Grants Cypress, Kingston Resources Mineral Hill, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, BurMac Insurance Solutions, Betta Home Living Condo, Condo RSL Club, Condo Turf, Logan’s Bobcat and Tippers, Gunn’s Menswear, Condo Quality Meats, Progress Printing, B and K Refrigeration, Forbes Livestock and Agency Co., and Jason Brennan Building Services. All up a great weekend.
Sunday names in by 12.30 for a 1pm start. All are welcome.
Contributed.
