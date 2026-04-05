Starting new Mathematics unit

Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students started their new Mathematics unit on trigonometry on Wednesday 4th March. To start this, the students explored finding the height of a tree using a clinometer at 45 degrees and a measuring tape. This led Stage 5 to discover that, using the properties of an isosceles triangle, the distance from them to the tree (plus their height) equals the tree’s height. Well done Stage 5! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.