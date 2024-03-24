Stage 5 students compete

Four Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students competed in the Science and Engineering Challenge in Dubbo on Tuesday 5th March, with their team mates from Tullamore and Trangie Central Schools. The combined team placed third for the day, with a respectable score of 1214, only 300 short of the highest ever Challenge day score! Well done Connor, Drew, Billy and Ben. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.