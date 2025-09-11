Stage 5 attend Mock Crash in Parkes

Trundle Central School Stage 5 students attended the Mock Crash Not a Statistic demonstration at Parkes High School recently. This is a very valuable educational opportunity teaching students about the importance of making good decisions both as a driver and passenger. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 10/09/2025By

Latest News

Netball success

10/09/2025|

Condobolin Public School students Quade Peterson and Harvey McFadyen participated [...]

We recommend