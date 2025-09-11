Stage 5 attend Mock Crash in Parkes
Trundle Central School Stage 5 students attended the Mock Crash Not a Statistic demonstration at Parkes High School recently. This is a very valuable educational opportunity teaching students about the importance of making good decisions both as a driver and passenger. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Stage 5 attend Mock Crash in Parkes
Trundle Central School Stage 5 students attended the Mock Crash [...]
Free online Child Car Seat Safety workshops to be held
Advertorial. Parents, carers and grandparents of young children are invited [...]
Greg says a fond farewell
Lachlan Shire Council has farewelled General Manager Greg Tory. His [...]
Students join Kids Helpline webinar
Trundle Central School Year 5 and 6 students joined a [...]
Celebrating Book Week
Lachlan Shire Library hosted Book Week themed Rhyme Times and [...]
Netball success
Condobolin Public School students Quade Peterson and Harvey McFadyen participated [...]