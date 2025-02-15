Staff say farewell to Condobolin Public School

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Relieving Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia recognised staff who were moving on from Condobolin Public School at a Presentation Day held on Thursday, 12 December.

These staff members were Mr Jonathon Manvell, Mr Ryan Edwards, Miss Scarlett Crimmins and Mrs Jodie Elliott.

She thanked them for their contribution to the school and wished them all the best for the future.

The following information was published in the Condobolin Public School Newsletter (Term 4, Week 10):

Name: Ryan Edwards

How long have you been at CPS? 3 years

What is your role at CPS: Teacher of 3/4E, 4E and 2E.

What have you most enjoyed about being at CPS?

I have enjoyed working with all the students, teachers and staff that make this place so amazing! I will miss all the laughs with students and staff and seeing how much everyone has grown.

What will you take away from teaching at CPS?

How to be a part of a great community and learning about teaching out in the country. How much fun we can have and how much we can achieve when we work together and share ideas.

Is there anything you would like to say to our parents and community about CPS?

Thank you for allowing me to teach out here. It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of Condobolin Public School and its community. It will always have a special place in my memories.

Name: Scarlett Crimmins

How long have you been at CPS? 3 years

What is your role at CPS? Classroom teacher of K/1C, 5/6C and 3/4C.

What have you most enjoyed about being at CPS?

I have loved learning with students, staff and the community. I’m grateful for all the knowledge and understanding that has been shared with me and am looking forward to applying this to different contexts.

What will you take away from teaching at CPS?

Every student deserves connection. Teaching is most powerful when you believe all students can become the best version of themselves.

Is there anything you would like to say to our parents and community about CPS?

Learning thrives when there is a partnership between all stakeholders. Thank you for your continued support and dedication.

Name: Jonathon Manvell

How long have you been at CPS?5 years

What is your role at CPS? RFF (this year), Classroom teacher (previous years) of 3CM,

3/4M, 2M

What have you most enjoyed about being at CPS?

I’ve enjoyed the relationships I’ve built with students and staff. I genuinely enjoy getting to know the students, not just as learners, but as individuals with their own stories, interests and dreams. I will miss seeing students grow in their academic abilities as well as their confidence and sense of self.

What will you take away from teaching at CPS?

I will take away memories of the students I’ve worked with—their unique personalities, their challenges, and the moments of growth. I’ll carry the lessons I’ve learned from my colleagues, who have taught me the importance of collaboration, patience, and adaptability. I’ll remember the joy of those “aha” moments with students, the laughter, and the challenges that pushed me to be better.

Is there anything you would like to say to our parents and community about CPS?

Thank you to all the parents and the community for the support, laughs and incredible partnership throughout my time here. The kindness, generosity, and sense of community you’ve shown have truly made my time here in Condobolin one I will always remember.

Name: Jodie Elliott

How long have you been at CPS? 12 months

What is your role at CPS? Student Support Officer

What have you most enjoyed about being at CPS?

I have loved getting to know all the students, hearing their stories and watching them grow in confidence and belief in themselves. Seeing the students apply what they have been learning and gain a better understanding of themselves and their strengths, has been really special.

What will you take away from teaching at CPS?

A new appreciation for Teachers and Educators! I have really enjoyed working with the amazing staff at CPS and have learnt a lot from everyone.

Is there anything you would like to say to our parents and community about CPS?

CPS is an amazing school that values each student and works hard to provide opportunities for our children to be the very best they can. I feel very privileged to have been able to be able to spend a short time here and want to thank you for allowing me to support your children over the past 12 months.”

“All kids need is a little help, a little hope and somebody who believes in them” – Magic Johnson.