Staff engage in digital and finance professional learning

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School is committed to helping its staff thrive.

On Wednesday, 6 May Condobolin High School hosted staff from across the West Wyalong Network for an enriching and collaborative learning experience.

“The day focused on finance processes and digital tools, with staff participating in engaging sessions on Finance 101, Microsoft Teams, Canva and Outlook. These sessions provided valuable opportunities for attendees to strengthen their skills, share ideas and learn practical strategies to support their work,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“A special thank you to Benn Wright, Director Educational Leadership for delivering the insightful Finance 101 session and sharing his expertise with staff and to Tim Cassell, Digital Learning Advisor who covered the Teams, Canva and Outlook.

“Face-to-face professional learning opportunities are not something staff often have the chance to experience, making the day even more valuable and appreciated.

“The day highlighted the importance and power of in-person professional learning, allowing staff to reconnect, collaborate and engage in meaningful discussion throughout the sessions.

“A sincere thank you is extended to everyone involved in organising, presenting and participating in this successful day of professional development,” the post concluded.