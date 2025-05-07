Stable for rent

Lachlan Shire Council is seeking Expressions of Interest for the short term rent of Stable 6 Part Lot 7302 DP 1166993 – Located at SRA Grounds, Diggers Avenue, Condobolin

Consisting of a 1,718.6m2 block with horse stables and connected to water. Water will be metered and usage charges applied.

The property is rented in an “as is where is condition” and all prospective applicants will be required to satisfy themselves the property is suited to their needs.

The stables are for the use of housing horses only. Stables cannot be sub-let to another party.

The Licence Agreement will have a term of 1 year, in compliance with restrictions imposed by the Crown Land Management Act 2016

Council will consider offers above $30 per week inclusive of GST

Rent will be one month in advance at all times.

**Information sourced from Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook Page.